New era at Hollington set to begin

A new era is set to kick-off at Hollington United Football Club.

After many successful years in the East Sussex Football League, the Lions will play their first ever game in the Mid Sussex Football League Premier Division this coming Saturday.

The reigning East Sussex League and Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup winners will host Willingdon Athletic at Gibbons Field. Kick-off is 2pm.

Scott Price will continue as manager and Andy Thomson as his assistant, and Price says things will be ‘more professionally run’.

The playing squad is fairly similar to last term, although striker/defender Dominic Clarke has joined from Langney Wanderers and midfielder Alan Foster has returned to the club. Sean Hankinson is expected to sign as cover for goalkeeper Elliott Stokes.

Callum Smith has left to join AFC Uckfield Town and Ashley Kidman is also not involved as he can’t make the 2pm kick-off times due to work.

Price is also keen to give an opportunity to young players such as Jay Tomlin during a season which will begin with back-to-back games against the top two in 2017/18.

“It’s a tough start,” said Price, who said this year has been more full on than any other during his time in football. “Willingdon came second last year so they’re obviously going to be decent.

“I don’t know the standard (of the league). I don’t know how good it’s going to be or how poor it’s going to be, but I think we’ll be challenging.”

Price is pleased to be starting the campaign a couple of weeks earlier than when the club was in the East Sussex League as pre-season hasn’t dragged on as much.

Hollington’s second team has been promoted to East Sussex League Division One and Glenn Hine has taken over as manager.

