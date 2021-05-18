Non-league shake-up: Sussex teams set to find out which divisions they are in

Lancing have done well in the SCFL premier division in recent seasons / Picture: Stephen Goodger

News is expected around 3pm as the FA reveals which teams across the country have been promoted from step six to five and from five to four despite no full season having been completed since 2018-19.

It could be good news for a number of Sussex clubs.

The FA have already said there will be numerous teams promoted from step six to five and from five to four in order to create an extra division at step four level. Nationwide, more than 100 teams are due to go up under the shake-up, which is designed to create equal sized divisions at the different steps.

The plans - which some felt should not have gone ahead without a proper league season having been completed - put Lancing in the frame for promotion from the SCFL premier (step five) to the Isthmian south east division (step four), and teams including Littlehampton and Bexhill in with hope of promotion to the SCFL premier from division one.