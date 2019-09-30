'Phenomenal' Bexhill United praised after massive Storrington win

Bexhill United continued their fine home form with another big win and a performance that manager Ryan Light described as ‘phenomenal’ on a blustery afternoon at The Polegrove.

Bexhill started brightly and enjoyed the lions share of possession in the opening exchanges as both teams got a feel for each other.

A couple of chances went begging following some exquisite passing and movement from the home side, despite playing against the wind in the first half. Bexhill finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when a Drew Greenall attempt was parried out by the Storrington goal keeper and fell to the feet of Jack Shonk who finished well under pressure.

Bexhill United now playing with their tails up and full of confidence didn’t have to wait very long for number two when Shonk picked up possession of the ball just outside the Storrington penalty area and struck a trademark pile-driver into the bottom corner.

The pirates where now in full control and after tenacious work from defender Lewis McGuigan on the edge of the home penalty area the ball was played to Sammy Bunn who slid the ball through to striker Drew Greenall to finish, and send the home side in 3-0 up at the half time break.

The second half began with Storrington looking a bit more threatening and looking more adventurous in attack in the hope of getting that life line goal, but that seemed to produce more space for the Bexhill attackers and dangerous Charlie Curran down the Bexhill left, and it was a driving run and pull back from the by line from Curran that lead to Sammy Bunn converting for the Pirates fourth of the afternoon.

Goals five and six arrived in quick succession of each other with Drew Greenall with the finishing touch inside the six yard box after an audacious chip from Sammy Bunn had been pushed onto the crossbar by the keeper.

That was then quickly followed by a lovely run and finish down the right from Jack Shonk to complete his hat-trick and 12th goal in 11 games.

With the game all but won Bexhill’s intensity was impressive and the high tempo still being deployed by the home side was exemplary with the game entering its final stages. With guilt edge chances being wasted by the home side the illusive goal number seven finally arrived when Charlie Curran slipped past his defender cut into the box and finished confidently into the far corner.

Light said: “I thought we was phenomenal, the score line is eye catching but the most pleasing aspects for me is the clean sheet and the intensity that we played at throughout the whole 90 minutes. Even at 7-0 up with five minutes to go we looked as hungry as we did in the first minute. We’ve had lots of these types of score lines over the last year but they usually happen away, so I would probably say this was the most complete home performance since I’ve been at the club.”

Bexhill United: Rose, Holden, Wheeler, McFarlane, McGuigan, J.Bunn, Foster, S.Bunn, Shonk, Greenall, Curran. Subs Used: Robinson, Kalambayi