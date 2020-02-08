Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Watford Albion played out a hard fought 1-1 draw against relegation rivals Watford at the Amex Stadium. Ian Hine looks at who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men. 1. Ryan 7-10 Very little to do other than acting as the fulcrum for Albions playing from the back. Absolutely no chance with the goal. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Schelotto 6-10 Pushed forward but unable to deliver end product. Picked up a yellow card and was lucky to not receive another in the second half. One driving cross in second half just evaded Murray. Substituted on 72 minutes. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Duffy 7-10 Seemed to be more comfortable with Albions passing style, despite being caught out a couple of times in the first half. Commanding in the air Getty Buy a Photo 4. Dunk 7-10 Another composed performance. Always there with a block or an interception. Some raking cross-field balls not quite on target but another good game from the skipper Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7