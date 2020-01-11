Everton vs Brighton

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion lost out 1-0 with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at Goodison Park.

But who shone and who struggled for the Albion?

Good save low to his right to deny Richarlison in the first half but no chance with the goal. Strong save to keep out Calvert-Lewin on 64 minutes

1. Maty Ryan 7-10

Strange match for the Spaniard. Started at right wing back, then left back and then subbed off for Pascal Gross.

2. Montoya 6-10

Looked uncomfortable on the left in early stages. Never seen Dunk on the left side of defence and doubt we ever will again. Better after the break in a central position.

3. Dunk 6-10

Enjoyed a physical tussle with Calvert-Lewin. A good display on his return to former club. Booked

4. Duffy 6-10

