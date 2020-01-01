Jahanbakhsh powers home his overhead kick

Player ratings: who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 1-1 draw with Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?

Couldn't really do too much about the goal. Didn't have much to do after the break as Brighton were pushing forward

1. Maty Ryan 6-10

Had his work cut out against Pulisic. Struggled to get forward in the first half but into it more after the break

2. Montoya 6-10

A fine display against Abraham and some fine blocks as well. One of his best performances of the season

3. Webster 8-10

Booked for a foul on Abraham. Solid at the back and always looking to drive Albion forward with a good range of passing

4. Dunk 7-10

