Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Tottenham
Brighton and Hove Albion were beaten 2-1 by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day.
But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men? Logan MacLeod with the player ratings.
1. Maty Ryan 8-10
Beaten by Harry Kane but VAR came to the rescue. Beaten for a second time by the England captain after making a great initial save. No chance with wonderful Alli's goal
Getty
2. Schelotto 8-10
Good attacking outlet and solid defensively. Made lung-busting runs to relieve the pressure. Won the freekick which lead to Webster's goal.
Getty
3. Adam Webster 7-10
Rose highest in the 37th minute to smash home his header. Was too casual when clearing his lines and saw the mistake lead to Kane's goal.
Getty
4. Shane Duffy 7-10
Let off the hook by VAR early on after Kane beat him for pace and slotted home. Threw himself into everything for the team. Commanding performance.
Getty
