Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Manchester City against Brighton
Manchester City produced an impressive team display to beat Brighton 4-0 at the Etihad.
But how did they dperform individually?
Great save to deny Trossard just before halftime.
2. Walker 6-10
No England call-up but assured display
Horsham
3. Otamendi 7-10
Solid for City at centre back. Coped well after injury to Laporte
4. Laporte 6-10
His match came to a painful end on 37 minutes when he clattered into Webster. Set to be out for a while
Horsham
View more