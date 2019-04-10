Premier League clubs watching Hastings United players

Five or six Hastings United footballers are regularly being watched by clubs from the Premier League downwards, according to manager Chris Agutter.

Jamie Fielding has been in the news this week for attracting interest from higher level clubs, with one website even reporting that Leicester City are set to sign the defender.

Agutter said: “I’m pleased for Jamie because he’s similar to Davide (Rodari) in that when he first came into the side he got panned, people said he’s not good enough and he proved a lot of people wrong.

“It’s not just Jamie. We’ve got five or six players who are being watched every week by teams from the Premier League down to League Two and the National League. It’s a reflection of how well the team’s doing.

“Jamie’s performances at right-back are more than supported by the likes of Gary Elphick and Jahmal Howlett-Mundle playing alongside him. Similarly, Adam Lovatt in midfield is being supported by Jack Dixon and Sam Adams.

“It’s very much a collective effort. Jamie’s not the only one; there’s lots of lads, which is great for the club and reinforces the great work being done by the academy.”

Hastings revealed last month that Lovatt almost joined League One high-flyers Sunderland on the last day of the January transfer window.