Premier League suspend season - this is what it means for Brighton and Hove Albion

The Premier League have suspended the current season after the outbreak of coronavirus – but what will that mean for Brighton?

We take a look at what the unprecedented decision entails for the Albion

What does ‘suspending the season’ mean?

The Premier League announced a suspension to the 2019/20 campaign until April 3 at the earliest, which will mean no fixtures will be played for that pre-determined period.

The Premier League says it intends to return on April 4, "subject to medical advice and conditions at the time".

Brighton's match with Arsenal was postponed on Friday night. Their match at Leicester in that period had already been postponed due to Leicester's involvement in the FA Cup. The FA Cup quarter-finals scheduled for March 21 and 22 have also been postponed.

As it stands, Brighton will next play Manchester United on April 4 at the Amex. That game however has to be in serious doubt.

An FA statement read: "Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate."

When was the suspension announced?

The Premier League held an emergency meeting at 10:30am this morning.

Why has this decision been reached?

The decision goes against government advice to continue sporting events. There were already confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Premier League, with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for the virus.

Watford and Leicester, meanwhile, have both had players tested – while Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy has been forced to self-isolate.

Brighton v Arsenal was postponed on Friday. Some West Ham players are in self-isolation after meeting Arteta during Saturday's Premier League game against Arsenal.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

What does it mean for promotion and relegation?

Very little. There is a determination at this stage that fixtures will still be completed at a later date, meaning that promotion and relegation should take place as usual.

There could be question marks over the play-offs in the EFL, however, given the tight timescales involved with rearranging the season.

What happens if they stop the season now?

Government advice was that the virus is set to peak in May and June, which means the suspension period could easily be extended. The league would have to decide whether to void the whole season or award titles, relegation and promotion based on current positions. Either way is hugely problematic.

International football

England friendlies against Italy (March 27) and Denmark (March 31), will not take place.

European Championships 2020

It is believed a decision could be taken next week to postpone Euro2020 for a year. That could allow outstanding domestic matches to complete more easily.