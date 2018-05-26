Premier League trophy comes to Rye

The Premier League football trophy will be in Rye today (Saturday).

The coveted trophy, won by Manchester City during the recently-concluded 2017/18 season, will be on display at the Jempson’s Rye supermarket from 10am-4pm.

Jempson’s is privileged to be hosting the trophy and says there will be photo opportunities for customers.

The current Premier League trophy was created by Royal Jewellers Asprey of London. It consists of a trophy with a golden crown and a malachite plinth base.

The design of the trophy is based on the heraldry of Three Lions that is associated with English football. Two of the lions are found above the handles on either side of the trophy - the third is symbolised by the captain of the title-winning team as he raises the trophy, and its gold crown, above his head at the end of the season

The ribbons that drape the handles are presented in the team colours of the league champions that year.

