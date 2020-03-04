RANKED: The most viewed goals on YouTube: including Messi, Beckham, Ronaldo and Maradona
Football is all about the goals scored and people love to re-watch their favourite goals and bring back those memories again and again.
This led Ticketgum.com to consider what is the most viewed goal of all time on You Tube?
1. Messi vs Real Madrid
When: La Liga, 2017'Views on You Tube: 39,473,909
Getty
2. Roberto Carlos vs France
When: Le Tournoi 1997'Views on You Tube: 24,493,370
Getty
3. Beckham vs Greece
When: World Cup qualifiers 2002'Views on You Tube: 15,108,915
Getty
4. Maradona vs England
WC, 1986'Views on You Tube: 9163,451
Getty
