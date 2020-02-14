RATED: Each Brighton and Hove Albion player with 12 Premier League matches remaining With Albion players enjoying fun and games on their winter break, we assess them ahead of the crucial Premier League run-in. Sports reporter Jacob Panons gives his verdict on the first team squad. 1. Maty Ryan The shot-stopper has been crucial for Albion and has adapted well to Potters playing out from the back. The could be the difference between Premier League and Championship football next season. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Lewis Dunk Standout performer and the captain is hoping to keep up his form to not only keep the Seagulls in the Premier League but to regain his spot for England Getty Buy a Photo 3. Dan Burn The versatile defender has been a surprise package, impressing on the left side of defence. Burn has just come back from a shoulder injury and will look to replicate his form from the first half of the season Getty Buy a Photo 4. Shane Duffy The Irishman has had to adjust to not being guaranteed a spot in the starting line up. Will compete with Adam Webster to play alongside Dunk for the run-in. Part of 'balloon gate' in Spain. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6