Rollercoaster season is in store at The Pilot Field

HUISC members are looking forward to a big season at The Pilot Field

We all hope it’s third time lucky for Hastings United – the strongest team in the division for the past two seasons were denied glory after fixtures were cancelled and seasons voided in the pandemic.

Chris Agutter has shaped a team with a patient, possession-based game combined and a strong team ethos, helped greatly with the arrival of CEO Billy Wood and his vision for a successful club.

The 21/22 season is destined to be the Us’ season, with our excellent new signings Sam Hasler and Dave Martin, youth prospects like Freddie Legg and Marcus Goldsmith knocking on the door and the talents of Ryan Worrall, Ben Pope, Tom Chalmers and Jack Dixon. And don’t forget Captain Fantastic Sammy Adams and the awesome Kenny Pogue.

Come on you Us!

The team look to have the right blend of experience and youth to be at the top.

We have some strong competition. VCD Athletic have been a dominant team near the top of the league, Herne Bay are always in the mix and with a rejuvenated East Grinstead Town, our work will be cut out. And let’s not forget Ashford Town who, despite departures, will likely be knocking on the door.

It will be one hell of a rollercoaster ride this season but... In Aggie We Trust!

We feel that under this pressure, Hastings will flourish and will come away with top spot and promotion to the Isthmian Premier.

So 290 days of homesickness came to an end when the season restarted last Saturday.

Hastings played out a nail-bitingly tough 1-1 draw with Herne Bay.

When Dave Martin slotted home with aplomb after only a few minutes, some of us had hardly got to our standing spots and the Pilot Field was alive and bouncing again. The Us were caught off guard by Herne Bay’s goal but the home fans made the atmosphere with their chants and the ever-present drum beat. It was fabulous to see all the old faces, conversing like we’d only seen each other yesterday, and that roar of our crowd.

The Pilot Field is a special place.

Hastings United Independent Supporters Club (HUISC) aims to be the forum to promote and advance the views of our fan base to the club, engage our fan base in community activities around the club and encourage more supporters to spread the word about our beloved club.

The HUISC’s main target for the season is to raise money for the club’s pre-academy. This is for children aged three to six starting their journey into football and hopefully into the academy.

The money raised will go towards equipment, kits and coaches. HUISC will also help clear space for the pre-academy to store their equipment in the old club shop.

HUISC have started hosting events, including a darts evening which was well attended.

There are upcoming Subbuteo tournaments, plus five-a-side football at Helenswood School from September 18.

We have quiz nights coming up – check the HUISC website (www.husupporters.club) for updates.

Membership of the supporters’ club costs £10 for the season and comes with fantastic benefits including drinks offers at the Pilot Bar and tea bar, food deals at the snack wagon and discounts on away transport provided by the club.