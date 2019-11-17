Ruthless Little Common hit Broadbridge Heath for six

A ruthless first half performance saw Little Common ease to a 6-1 victory at Broadbridge Heath on Saturday to chalk up their third successive league victory and move into the top half of the table.

Common made two changes to their starting line up with Lewis Parsons and Ryan Paul coming in to replace Ollie Weeks and Jordan Harley.

On an immaculate surface it was the hosts who made the brighter start with the Commoners pinned back in their own half during the opening exchanges and having to deal with a succession of corners.

However, it was Common who opened the scoring in the 14th minute when a corner of their own was spilled by the home keeper and Nick Richardson was on hand to knock the ball home on the goal line. Sam Ellis saw a low drive flash past the post before the hosts levelled in the 26th minute when some sloppy play from a free kick allowed the ball to be passed through to Jamie Taylor and he made no mistake with just Matt Cruttwell to beat.

Parity between the two sides was short lived as Common were soon back in front when Sam Cruttwell delivered a ball into the area which was met by the head of Ryan Alexander before nestling into the corner of the net. It was Cruttwell who added the third in the 38th minute with a stunning twenty yard volley which left the home keeper with no chance following a cross field ball from Paul.

With confidence high the Commoners kept probing for a fourth and were rewarded in the 44th minute when a driving Sam Ellis run saw him pull the ball back to Lewis Hole who slotted home at the near post.

It was Hole who set up the fifth a minute later when he was upended as he drove into the box and Cruttwell slotted home the resultant penalty.

With the game all but over as a contest the second half didn’t provide the thrills of the first half although Common did add a sixth in the 55th minute when Liam Ward’s goal bound effort was diverted home by Hole for his 345th goal for the club. The hosts continued to try and reduce the deficit and Cruttwell made a smart save low to his left before another effort clipped the top of the net, however, Common’s clinical first half was enough to see them collect another three points.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Paul (McEniry), Parsons, Ward, Alexander, Eldridge (Ryan), Moynes, S.Cruttwell, Hole, Richardson, Ellis (Brister).