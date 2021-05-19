SC Pass+Move Arrows and AFC Hollington Reserves are cup winners

We won the cup! Picture: Joe Knight

SC Pass+Move Arrows won the Division Two/Three Competition courtesy of a 6-2 victory over Hawkhurst United II at Bexhill College. And AFC Hollington II clinched the Division Four/Five Competition by virtue of a 4-2 extra-time success against Welcroft Park Rangers at Westfield FC (full report below).

Kwabena Asante and Bradley Pearse scored two goals each, and Charlie Honey and Jonjo Wright got the others for a Pass+Move side which ended the tournament unbeaten in all of its eight matches, having previously won five and drawn two in topping group A.

A short time afterwards and a few miles north-east, Tom Whelan's hat-trick and a Daniel Allen strike earned the spoils for Hollington, who were the only team in all three competitions to win all seven of their group matches. Josh Coleman and Cameron Offord found the net for Welcroft Park in a game which was all square at 2-2 after 90 minutes.

AFC Hollington Reserves celebrate / Picture: Joe Knight

In the Premier/Division One Competition, meanwhile, Rock-a-Nore topped group B thanks to a 2-1 victory at home to Battle Town II last Wednesday evening. The Rocks needed a win to pip Rye Town for top spot by a point and they got it via goals from Jan Bailey and Jack Franklin. James Williams scored for a Battle team which ended up fifth in the group. - SIMON NEWSTEAD

AFC Hollington Reserves have lifted their league cup after beating Welcroft Park Rangers 4-2 in the final at Westfield. Both teams were committed to attack, and there was plenty of pace and passion on show.

Hollington surprised higher division Welcroft from the off, creating chances for wingers Tom Whelan and Jules Phillips. Welcroft got their short passing game going and from a corner they took the lead with a stunning volley.

Hollington midfield star Kieran Dighton turned neatly and slipped Phillips in with a perceptive pass. He won a penalty which Whelan converted. Hollington’s high octane football continued to create chances, Dighton hitting the post with a 20-yard free-kick and the Welcroft keeper making some excellent saves.

The sin-binning for dissent of striker Sam Logan didn’t help Hollington but in the second half they hit the woodwork four times and had three shots cleared off the line. From a rare Welcroft corner, Hollington were behind again. With almost the last kick of this pulsating half, Whelan slid in the equaliser. Hollington were the stronger side in extra time and Whelan completed his hat-trick. Then Dan Allen tried a speculative long shot, and it bounced up and over the keeper for the final goal.