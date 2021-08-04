The Tigers are top of the division following a thumping 6-0 win at Hassocks.

Reece Hallard's double gave Saltdean a half-time lead. Second half strikes from Thomas Caplin, Trevor McCreadie (two) and Kieron Pamment wrapped up a convincing win for the Tigers.

Steyning Town are hot on Saltdean's heels after a 3-0 home victory over Loxwood.

Skipper Alex Gathern lead Steying Town to a win over Loxwood. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Three goals inside the opening 26 minutes from Josh Bradley, Max Howell and Tom Bold saw the Barrowmen take the three points

Eastbourne Town are just behind in third. They recorded a 2-1 win at home to Premier Division new boys AFC Varndeanians.

Two goals in two minutes midway through the first half from Aaron Hopkinson and Jack Samways gave Town the advantage at the break. The V's pulled a goal back on the hour mark.

Lingfield also won 2-1 at home, seeing off ten-man Peacehaven & Telscombe in an eventful game.

Aaron Jeffrey's volley put the Lingers in front early on. Four minutes before half-time, Peacehaven's Emmanuel Osei-Asomah was shown a straight red for a foul on Jeffrey in the box.

James Allen stepped up to take the penalty but saw his spot-kick well saved by Tye keeper Loz Sanded.

Peacehaven substitute Cam Wiltshire levelled from the spot with 15 minutes remaining, but Tyler Cox netted what proved to be Lingfield's winner just three minutes later.

Little Common and Newhaven remain unbeaten in the Premier Division after two games.

Fifth-placed Common played out a goalless draw at home to AFC Uckfield Town, while Haven took a 2-0 home triumph over Bexhill United.

Goals in each half from Lee Robinson and Tom Cooklin gave the Dockers the three points.

Pagham saw off Broadbridge Heath 2-1 at home. Heath went ahead on four minutes, thanks to Charlie Parmiter's strike.

But Jack Langford hit two quickfire goals before half-time to take the win for the Lions.

East Preston were beaten 3-0 at Alfold. Ash Mutongerwa and Sam Lemon (two) grabbed the goals for Fold.

SCFL Division 1 clubs were in Peter Bentley Cup action, and there were goals galore in the first round.

Newly-promoted Montpelier Villa hammered Worthing United 7-1 away from home, while Midhurst & Easebourne edged out Oakwood 5-2 at home in a goal fest.