Sedlescombe hold on to beat Balcombe - and under-14s reach tournament final

Sedlescombe Rangers' first team squad

This was Balcombe’s first game of the season so it was understandable that the home side began the stronger and struck early.

The first came from great work by Isaac Perrin, who put the ball through for Lucas Zon to slip the ball past the keeper. Minutes later Kevin Barden went past his full-back and his cross found an unmarked Zon who finished clinically.

The tireless work of the midfield three kept the visitors at bay and an audacious chip from Ben Steadman struck the crossbar. Moments later a well worked team goal was put away by Perrin to make it 3-1 at the break.

Balcombe came out of the break looking sharp but a long ball over the top was misjudged by their keeper who brought down Kevin Barden for a penalty. Perrin stepped up and scored.

Tired legs began to show and Balcombe won two penalties in quick succession both of which were put away.

A nervous 10 minutes ensued but the referee called time with Rangers securing their first points of the season.

Rangers have a tough test against Sidley United next weekend.

* The new U14 Sedlescombe Rangers squad entered two teams in the Hastings United tournament and both reached the final against strong opposition.

In a close final the Whites beat the Blues 2-1.