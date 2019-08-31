Sidley United continue winning start to the season

Sidley United continued their winning start to life in the Mid Sussex League as they came from behind to beat 10 man Hurstpierpoint 4-1.

The Blues started slowly in this match though against last season's Division One champions and fell behind on 6 minutes as a cross from the right was headed into the top corner by Kevin Budge.

That stirred the Blues into life and they started to get on top with Stef Davies in particular enjoying plenty of space on the right.

Sidley levelled on 28 minutes with a terrific goal as a free flowing move was finished with a thumping volley by Sean Baldwin. And Blues quickly went in front as on 32 minutes Baldwin scored with a powerful near post finish from a tight angle.

Well on top now the third goal came just 2 minutes later as Lee Carey turned the ball home from close range to put Sidley well in control at half time.

The game could have taken a different course but Hurstpierpoint struck the post early in the second half instead of the back of the net after a break. But any chance of a comeback ended when the visitors went down to 10 men on 59 minutes as Nick Chellel was shown a second yellow card for a cynical challenge on Charlie Cornford who was breaking through on goal.

It didn't take long for Sidley to make the man advantage count as another neat move ended with Dom Bristow scoring his first Sidley goal with a strike from just inside the penalty area on 65 minutes.

Further chances came for the Blues as Hurstpierpoint tired with goalkeeper Gannon making three very good saves and Zac McEniry was perhaps unlucky to be awarded a free kick instead of a penalty when he was fouled but in the end the Blues had to settle for a 4-1 scoreline.

Next up is a trip to Ashurst Wood as Sidley look to continue their winning run in the Championship.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Davies (Scrace), Hempe, McEniry, Saunders, Elliott-Noye, Bristow, Cornford (Westlake), Ellis, Carey (Ham), Baldwin.