Sidley United hit double figures to return to the top

Sidley United returned to the top of the table as they hit double figures for the first time this season, crushing Copthorne II by a 12 - 1 scoreline.

With regular goalkeeper Joe Rogers unavailable, Sidley gave a debut to Michael Platt but he had little to do as Blues raced into an early lead. First Lee Carey struck a lofted effort over the home goalkeeper on 9 minutes before Danny Ellis turned home from close range on 13 minutes after Zac McEniry flicked on Charlie Cornford's long throw.

McEniry tapped home the third on 16 minutes before Baldwin struck on 33 minutes as he met a cross from the right with a first time finish as Blues went in at the break four goals to the good.

Copthorne made a triple change at half time but it didn't improve their fortunes. Baldwin got his second on 47 minutes when he cut in from the left hand side and finished powerfully and he then completed his hat-trick with a simple tap in on 54 minutes as the substitute Copthorne goalkeeper fumbled a cross from the right.

Sidley were awarded a penalty on 63 minutes when McEniry was pulled in the box at a throw and Hempe confidently made it 7 - 0 from the spot before Dave Chasumba got his first Sidley goal with a first time finish from Cornford's cross from the right on 78 minutes.

Baldwin got his fourth with a terrific strike on 82 minutes into the top corner from outside the area but the Blues will be disappointed that they conceded as Joshua Allard was allowed to run through unchallenged to score on 85 minutes.

Carey scored Sidley's tenth with an exquisite lob from 35 yards on 89 minutes before the Blues won two more penalties in stoppage time which were converted; firstly by Carey for his hat-trick before goalkeeper Platt scored with the final kick of the game.

I'm absolutely made up with the boys today" said manager John Carey after the game. "I was maybe a bit harsh on them next week but only because I know what they are capable of."

"I've said before we would one day hit double figures and unluckily for Copthorne we did today. But I thought we ran riot today, scoring some great goals and playing some of our best football of the season. We also had 3 players missing today who would normally play but I was really pleased with those who came in."

"If I am being fussy I'd be disappointed to concede but 18 goals in 2 games is fantastic and the lads deserve credit. We go on to the cup next week and with players coming back my job isn't going to be made any easier but I'm fortunate to have such a great group of lads here."

Sidley will entertain Polegate Town in the Mowatt Cup Quarter Final next Saturday.

Sidley Team: Platt, Elphick, Hempe, Walker, McEniry (Funnell), Wells (Chasumba), Bristow, Ellis, Carey, Cornford, Baldwin.