Sidley United see off Premier Division side in Intermediate Cup

Sidley United produced some high quality goals as they saw off Premier Division side Rotherfield to book their place in the Quarter Finals of the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup.

Sidley United 4 - 0 Rotherfield - Sussex FA Intermediate Cup Third Round

The Blues shaded the opening half an hour as both sides played some neat football without any clear cut opportunities being created. The first flashpoint of the game came when Blues manager John Carey was sent off by referee Peter Lindsey for arguing too excessively.

However on 40 minutes his brother Lee gave Sidley the lead with an excellent finish after he cut inside and bent the ball into the corner of the net from outside the area after being played in by Rosh Wells.

Early in the second half Sidley took charge of the tie as Charlie Cornford beat three men on the left and found the net with a low finish via the far post on 50 minutes. Sidley looked to be in control but were grateful to goalkeeper Joe Rogers for a terrific fingertip save to turn to a shot from outside the area against the crossbar.

With time ticking down a Rotherfield player was 'sin binned' for a comment made to the referee and Sidley made use of the temporary man advantage to score another excellent goal. Arron Scrace did well down the right and delivered a terrific cross where Ash Elphick headed home at the far post on 86 minutes.

The icing on the cake came in stoppage time as Dom Bristow turned the ball in from close range after the away goalkeeper didn't deal with an initial effort.

Another terrific performance and clean sheet against a strong Premier Division side. Sidley will face another Premier Division side as they travel to old friends Eastbourne Rangers in the Quarter Finals.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Scrace, Hempe (Saunders), Walker, McEniry, Wells, Bristow, Ellis, Cornford (Elphick), Carey (Elliott-Noye), Baldwin.