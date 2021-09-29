Six-goal Battle level with Punnetts at top of East Sussex League

It was another weekend full of goals in the ESFL

Dean Boyd and Trystan Mayhew struck twice each as Battle won 6-1 at home to Robertsbridge United, whose consolation was scored by Guy Ballard.

The result lifted Battle up to second in the Premier Division, although they've played a game more than Punnetts and two more than third-placed Crowhurst.

Bexhill Town went fourth on the back of a 2-1 victory at home to Rock-a-Nore. Joshua Barrett and Sidney Da Silva scored for a Bexhill team which had drawn its two previous matches.

Wadhurst United claimed their first points with a 2-1 triumph away to Hawkhurst United. Owen Palmer and Dean Tincombe got the goals for Wadhurst, who climbed above their victims and out of the bottom two.

Three sides - down from five last week - are now level on points at the top of Division One.

Bexhill AAC still have the edge on goal difference after a 4-1 win at home to Peche Hill Select gave them nine points from a possible 12.

Second-placed Sidley United II and third-placed Rye Town, however, have both played a game fewer and are yet to drop a point.

Sidley ran out 6-4 victors in a 10-goal thriller away to Battle Town II, whose goals were scored by Mark Dowling, Adam Gooch, Kye Phillips and Adam Thomsett.

Rye also made it three wins out of three with a narrow 3-2 success at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows, whose two-match winning start came to an end.

Georges Gouet, Sam Cooper and Rob Levett scored for Rye, while Philip Hatch and Jonjo Wright netted for the Arrows in a game which finished 10-a-side.

Westfield II hit the front in Division Two on the back of a 5-1 win at home to Bexhill Rovers.

The Westies, who now have nine points from a possible 12, lead second-placed Northiam 75 II on goal difference, albeit having played an extra game. Neal Blackham claimed Rovers' goal.

Victoria Baptists and Catsfield moved up to fourth and fifth respectively after drawing 3-3 with each other - the first stalemate in the third tier this season. Michael Smith claimed two of the Baptists' goals, while Adam Barham, Nick Gurr and Sam Harris struck for Catsfield.

Icklesham Casuals gained their first points in Division Three at the third attempt via a 3-1 win away to Mountfield United.

Lee Pierce, Phil Badrock and Sam Garner struck to lift the Casuals up to sixth, while Jordan Brindley provided the lone response for fifth-placed Mountfield.

The match between AFC Hollington and Welcroft Park Rangers was postponed.

Sovereign Saints II have opened up a two-point lead at the summit of Division Four after a 5-1 win away to fellow high-flyers Ticehurst.

Both teams had won their opening three matches, but it was the Saints whose 100 percent record continued thanks to the finishing of Travis Anderson (2), Ben Usher (2) and Stephen Jackson. Toby Tapp grabbed the consolation for Ticehurst.

Hastings Comets climbed above Ticehurst to second by virtue of a 6-0 victory at home to Battle Town III. Luke Darvill plundered a hat-trick, Brandon Smith bagged a brace and Nick Batehup got the other for a Comets side which has taken 10 points out of a possible 12.

Parkfield clinched their first points at the fourth time of asking with a 4-1 success at home to South Coast Athletico II. Oliver Truman netted all four of Parkfield's goals, while Connor Easton replied for the Chopbacks.

Herstmonceux II climbed to second in Division Five following a 7-2 win away to D&S Hastings Youth.

Robbie Hodgson (3), Curtis Eyres (2), Lewis Colegate and Todd Seavers struck for Herstmonceux, while Samuel Robinson-Gundry and Ryan Grayston retaliated for Hastings.

Crowhurst II rose to third after a 6-2 victory at home to Burwash gave them four points from their first two fixtures.

The Crows' six different scorers were Ronnie Curtin, Adam How, Ryan Jinks, James McGrath, Ben Thorpe and Harley Millward, while Keaton Hitchman bagged both Burwash goals.

The division has been reduced to eight teams following the withdrawal of Sedlescombe Rangers IV, whose results have been expunged.

The first cup action of the season also took place on Saturday and there were a couple of notable wins for Division One sides over Premier Division opposition.

South Coast Athletico pulled off a superb 3-2 victory at home to Crowhurst in round one of the ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup.

David Burch, Harry Jackson and Tyler Smith struck in the first half for the Chopbacks, while Sean Lennard and Ashley Kidman notched for a Crowhurst team yet to drop a point in the league.

Athletico will visit another top-flight outfit, Rock-a-Nore, in the last 16 of the competition for clubs in the Premier and Division One.

The JC Tackleway prevailed 4-1 at home to Northiam 75 at the same stage of the Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup.

Kale Hakos (2), Toby Payne and Adam Hull found the net for Tackleway, who will be away to Battle Town II in the quarter-finals. Joe Millar was on the mark for Northiam.

Although yet to pick up a point in the league, Herstmonceux won 2-0 at home to Hooe in an all-Division Two ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup first-round tie.

Herstmonceux will host Bexhill AAC II in the last 16 of the competition for teams in Division Two and Three.

Attilio Field's hat-trick earned Little Common II a 3-0 victory away to fellow Division Two side Northiam 75 II in round of the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup. The Commoners will visit Catsfield in the quarter-finals.

In the same competition, Sandhurst received a walkover at home to Bexhill AAC II and will be away to Ticehurst or Orington next.

Premier Division leaders Punnetts Town triumphed 6-5 on penalties at home to St Leonards Social in round one of the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup.

The game itself finished in a 3-3 draw, with Sam Divall, Casey Ham and Louis Walder on target for Punnetts, and Tony Atkin (2) and Damien March scoring for Social.

Sedlescombe Rangers II received a walkover at home to The JC Tackleway II in round one of the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup.

A Zak Boutwood hat-trick helped Sedlescombe Rangers development run out 4-2 winners away to Orington in round one of the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup.

Jack Bryant also netted for Sedlescombe in the all-Division Four affair, while Mason Mockridge and Spencer Sharkey struck for Orington.

Westfield III triumphed 3-2 after extra-time at home to Division Five rivals Welcroft Park Rangers II in the same competition. The goals of Reece Johnson (2) and James Downs for Westfield narrowly eclipsed those of Kieran Apps and George Jones for Welcroft Park.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Punnetts Town 3-7 (+6 goal difference), Battle Town 4-7 (+5), Crowhurst 2-6 (+5), Bexhill Town 3-5 (+1), St Leonards Social 2-4 (+5), Northiam 75 2-3 (+2), Rock-a-Nore 3-3 (-2), Wadhurst United 3-3 (-4), Hawkhurst United 3-1 (-4), Robertsbridge United 3-0 (-14).

Division 1: Bexhill AAC 4-9 (+13), Sidley United II 3-9 (+9), Rye Town 3-9 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows 3-6 (+8), South Coast Athletico 2-6 (+5), The JC Tackleway 3-3 (-1), Peche Hill Select 3-0 (-5), Sedlescombe Rangers II 3-0 (-13), Battle Town II 4-0 (-18).

Division 2: Westfield II 4-9 (+7), Northiam 75 II 3-9 (+5), Little Common II 3-6 (+10), Victoria Baptists 3-4 (-2), Catsfield 4-4 (-6), Sandhurst 2-3 (0), Hooe 2-3 (-1), Bexhill Rovers 4-3 (-3), Herstmonceux 3-0 (-10).

Division 3: The JC Tackleway II 3-9 (+5), AFC Hollington 3-7 (+15), Welcroft Park Rangers 3-6 (+9), Ninfield 3-6 (+1), Mountfield United 4-3 (-6), Icklesham Casuals 3-3 (-10), Peche Hill Select II 2-1 (-2), Bexhill AAC II 3-0 (-12).

Division 4: Sovereign Saints II 4-12 (+18), Hastings Comets 4-10 (+11), Ticehurst 4-9 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers development 3-6 (+2), South Coast Athletico II 4-3 (-2), Parkfield 4-3 (-3), Orington 3-1 (-5), Battle Town III 4-0 (-27).

Division 5: Westfield III 3-7 (+13), Herstmonceux II 2-6 (+9), Crowhurst II 2-4 (+4), Burwash 3-4 (-2), Hampden Park 1-3 (+14), Welcroft Park Rangers II 2-3 (0), Hastings Comets II 3-1 (-10), D&S Hastings Youth 4-0 (-28). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn.

Saturday's fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Punnetts Town v Battle Town, Robertsbridge United v Bexhill Town, Rock-a-Nore v Crowhurst (1.30pm), St Leonards Social v Hawkhurst United (4pm), Wadhurst United v Northiam 75 (1.30pm).

Division 1: Peche Hill Select v Sedlescombe Rangers II (1.30pm), SC Pass+Move Arrows v The JC Tackleway (1.30pm), South Coast Athletico v Bexhill AAC (1.30pm).

Division 2: Catsfield v Westfield II, Herstmonceux v Victoria Baptists, Northiam 75 II v Hooe (4pm), Sandhurst v Little Common II (1.30pm).

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Ninfield, Icklesham Casuals v The JC Tackleway II, Mountfield United v AFC Hollington.

Division 4: Battle Town III v Parkfield (4pm), South Coast Athletico II v Hastings Comets (4pm), Sovereign Saints II v Sedlescombe Rangers development (4pm).

Division 5: Burwash v Westfield III, Crowhurst II v Welcroft Park Rangers II (4pm), Hampden Park v Herstmonceux II (1.30pm), Hastings Comets II v D&S Hastings Youth (1.30pm).

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup, 1st round (2.30pm): Sidley United II v Rye Town.