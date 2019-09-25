Skiltek Football kicks off in Sidley and Pebsham

A brand new Community Football Initiative in Sidley and Pebsham delivered by Skiltek Football in partnership with Rother District Council and kindly sponsored by Dale Saunders Ltd and TF Flooring got off to a flyer last week with over 60 children attending the fun and engaging sessions at All Saints Church Hall and Pebsham Community Centre.

Skiltek director, Dean White said: "This is a fantastic new initiative between ourselves at Skiltek and Rother District Council that we are proud to be part of and demonstrates the positive outcomes that can be achieved when local authority and local business work closely together "

The popular sessions are scheduled to run weekly up until Christmas with both Skiltek and RDC currently looking at ways sustain them on a permanent basis into 2020 with both Skiltek and Rother District Council are keen to look at the possibility of similar projects in Rye and surrounding areas.

Dean White added: "We are are also very grateful to our local sponsors for assisting with funding to ensure these sessions can be offered free of charge to the children in the communities of Sidley & Pebsham "

For further information please Skiltek Football on Facebook or @skiltekfootball on Twitter or email football@skiltekfootball.com