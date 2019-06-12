Son of ex-Hastings United player signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract

The son of a former Hastings United footballer has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

George Marsh has penned a new deal with the UEFA Champions League runners-up which will run until 2021.

Marsh is a regular in Spurs’ under-23s side and made his senior team debut in the pre-season International Champions Cup tournament in the USA, featuring against Roma and AC Milan.

The 20-year-old midfielder came on as a second half substitute during Tottenham’s 7-0 Emirates FA Cup third round win away to Tranmere Rovers in January.

Marsh also played in all four of Tottenham under-23s’ games in the Checkatrade Trophy last season.

Born in Pembury and raised in Hawkhurst, Marsh is the son of Cliff Marsh, who spent a number of seasons with Hastings in the 1990s, primarily in the reserves, although he did make some first team appearances.