Southern Combination football match abandoned amid unsavoury scenes

The SCFL division one clash was abandoned

It happened in the second half of the game at Dorking between Dorking Wanderers Reserves and Epsom and Ewell.

The SCFL division one is largely made up of Sussex teams but was this Surrey derby that has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The game was abandoned after the incident - which was caught on video from the stands - which led to a number of players and club officials trying to calm things down.

Epsom and Ewell issued a statement that said: "Epsom and Ewell would like to put on record our apologies to today's officials and players of Dorking. We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour at our club and are mortified by the scenes at today's match.

"The player in question has been released by the club with immediate effect. We would like to thank Dorking for their hospitality today and again apologise ... this sort of action holds no place in football or society."