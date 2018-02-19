Spurs Legends name squad to play in Hastings

Darren Anderton is the headline name in the Tottenham Hotspur Legends squad which will play a charity match in Hastings this spring.

Anderton, who won 30 England caps and played nearly 300 times for Spurs, is one of six full internationals in a 16-man Spurs Legends team announced last weekend which will play against Hastings United Vets.

The match will take place at The Pilot Field on Sunday April 22 (kick-off 2pm) and is in aid of the Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal.

Also included are two other former England players, Andy Sinton and Luke Young, former Republic of Ireland duo Gary Doherty and Tony Galvin, and ex-Northern Ireland ace Paul McVeigh.

Two other players named, David Kerslake and Stuart Nethercott, represented England at under-21 level, while the likes of Mark Falco, David Howells, current Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh and Chris Perry all enjoyed successful careers in the top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur Legends squad: Mark Falco, David Howells, Gareth Howells (gk), Darren Anderton, John Lacy, Justin Edinburgh, Paul McVeigh, Gary Doherty, Stuart Nethercott, Tony Galvin, Andy Sinton, Chris Perry, David Kerslake, Kevin Watson, Luke Young, Steve Clemance.

While Spurs always endeavour to play their strongest Legends team, they cannot guarantee the appearance of any individual player.

VIP tickets sold out in four hours and more than 1,000 standard tickets - which cost £5, with under-5s going free - have now been sold. Tickets will be limited to 2,500 and won’t be available on the gate.

They are still available from Hastings United Sports & Social Club, the Hastings Tourist Information Centre and Springfield Dental Care in Springfield Road, St Leonards.

The Hastings squad will be managed by Terry White, and includes Gillingham manager Steve Lovell and Maidstone United goalkeeper Lee Worgan.

