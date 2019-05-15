St Leonards Academy triumphs in county final

The St Leonards Academy’s year 11 boys’ football team has won a county competition.

The Edinburgh Road-based academy clinched the County Shield following a 4-2 victory over a very good Patcham High School team in the final.

The St Leonards Academy started on the front foot and dominated the first half at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing, taking a well-deserved 3-0 lead with goals from Jack Davis, Harry Simmons and Will Brown.

See also: * Talented team edged out in national final

* Nottingham Forest and England under-19 star visits school

* Club mourns loss of ‘Mrs Hollington’

* Hollington United explore £1 million ground project



With the strong wind then coming at The St Leonards Academy in the second period, the game appeared to be turning as Patcham scored two quick goals.

The last 20 minutes were end-to-end, but Jacob Hart scored a crucial fourth goal for The St Leonards Academy with five minutes to go, putting their supporters in jubilant mood.

In an enthralling match, there was still time for goalkeeper Lewis Courtnage to pull off an amazing penalty save to put the icing on the cake of a wonderful day for the boys and The St Leonards Academy.

Man of the match was Sussex Schools representative and Hollington United prospect Tom Chalmers, who ran the game throughout.

The St Leonards Academy’s head of PE Lee Boniface said: “The boys have represented the academy in an exceptional way this year and I’m thrilled for them they get to finish their time at school with this win.”