Storm Barra hits Sussex sport programme - five games called off
Storm Barra has hit Tuesday evening's sporting fixtures across Sussex.
Chichester City's Sussex Senior Cup clash at home to Brighton U23s was one of the first fixtures to be called off.
Chi tweeted: After a pitch inspection and more bad weather forecast, tonight’s match against @OfficialBHAFC has been postponed. Tickets purchased by supporters will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Those wanting a refund should contact [email protected]"
Quickly following were four other games to go the same way - Saltdean v Eastbourne Borough, another Sussex Senior Cup tie; Godalming v Pagham, called off after an afternoon pitch inspection, Bognor-Corinthians in the Isthmian premier, which also fell, plus Alfold v Littlehampton in the SCFL.
Steyning v Crawley Down Gatwick - on a 3G pitch - was still on.