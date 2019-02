A selection of sporting pencil drawings and coloured sketches of sporting legends by Stephen Doig are up for sale at John Nicholson’s Fine Art auction in Fernhurst tomorrow (Wednesday February 27).

Buffy Parker, painting specialist at John Nicholson’s says: “It’s an impressive collection of works by an artist who managed to capture the energy and spirit of everyone he portrayed. These are original works from which popular signed Limited Edition lithographs were made, so we’re fortunate to be able to sell such a wonderful collection.” The complete collection can be seen in the online catalogue at www.johnnicholsons.com. Estimates start in the low hundreds and rise from there.

