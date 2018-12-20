Sussex Futsal wins 11-3 to sit second in national super league

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club lies second in the FA National Futsal League National Super League.

Sussex signed off before the festive break with a deserved 11-3 victory away to bottom-of-the-table Southend Futsal.

Jarrod Basger led the way with a five-goal salvo, Tobias Seeto and Rob Ursell netted twice each, and there was one apiece for Alberto Camara and Doug Reed.

The game began evenly with both sides having chances before Sussex broke the deadlock five minutes in. Sussex started to rediscover some of their early season form and controlled the remainder of the first half, opening up a commanding 7-0 lead at half time.

Southend came out in the second period ready to do battle and fought their way back to 7-3. As nerves started to set in to the Sussex camp, Sussex regained their composure with some timely substitutions and went on to score four more goals without reply.

The Knight Accountants man of the match was Basger, who continued his impressive scoring record this season.

Isma Llorente played his final game for the club ahead of return to Spain. Sussex Futsal would like to place on record its sincere thanks for his service to the club.

Sussex have won seven of their first nine games on their debut in the National Super League. Their next scheduled fixture is away to Newcastle Futsal Club on Sunday January 20.

The game scheduled for January 6 against Manchester Futsal Club has been postponed due to a referees’ conference.

* The Men’s Hastings Futsal League, run by Sussex Futsal Club, will run on Sunday evenings at The Hastings Academy, starting on January 6. To enter, contact 07486 540260. The cost is £30 per game.