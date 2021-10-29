Sussex Senior Cup: Little Common and Bexhill dreaming of glory

Evan Archibald was on target for Bexhill United

Both sides came through first-round ties this week and are hoping for a run in the prestigious competition, perhaps leading to a meeting with one of Sussex’s bigger sides - like Bexhill had last year when they took on Brighton’s under-23s.

Little Common had Jamie Bunn and Jack McLean to thank for the goals that knocked out Peacehaven 2-1 while Bexhill beat Wick 3-0.

Last weekend Common beat Steyning, also 2-1, while Bexhill drew 1-1 at Horsham YMCA.

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge said: “It was great to pick up three points and progress into the next round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

“In both games there were moments of quality but also areas where we need to be better. We know no two games are the same and have to adapt.

“The first goal Lewis [Hole] scored on Saturday was a moment of class. We showed persistence in finding the winner to get a vital three points.

“The win on Tuesday was vital to keep up our momentum and it was good that Jack got back on the scoresheet. The boys in midfield showed great endeavour and we defended well individually and collectively.

“We end the month at Littlehampton tomorrow and it is a game we are looking forward to.”

Bexhill boss Ryan Light was delighted to get through in the Sussex Senior Cup against Wick.

The opening goal came as good work down the left by 17-year-old Ollie Hull ended in an Evan Archibald volley the officials said had crossed the line.

Hull then set up Archibald for another goal, before a 40-yard pass by Tom Vickers set up Hull for the third.

Hull had also scored in the weekend’s YMCA draw. Light said: “With players missing it was a good opportunity to rotate the squad and also include some of the youngsters who have been doing so well, and I thought as a group we delivered a very professional performance. Despite the goals coming in the second half I was really pleased with the way we kept the ball in the first half and the control that we exerted on the game.