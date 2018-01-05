Table-topping Common keen to cash in on home run

Little Common Football Club heads into the new year with a handy five-point cushion at the top of the table.

The Commoners were eight points clear at the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One summit this time last week.

But their match at Hailsham Town last weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and second-placed Langney Wanderers won 2-0 away to Ringmer to cut the gap.

Common, nonetheless, still boast the most wins of any club in the division, fewest defeats, most goals scored and least conceded.

Common’s three league matches scheduled for this month are all at home, starting with a visit from ninth-placed Ringmer tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.

“It’s an important month,” said Common player-manager Russell Eldridge, whose team has won all 10 of its home league fixtures so far this season. “When you play at home, you want to try and take full advantage of that. It’s a real opportunity.”

Common were 5-0 winners in August’s reverse fixture, but Ringmer have improved considerably since then and were 3-1 up when the Division One Challenge Cup first round tie between the clubs in September was abandoned after 87 minutes due to a floodlight failure.

That match, incidentally, is due to be replayed on Tuesday January 16.

“Their results have improved so we need to make sure we’re at our best if we want to get the three points and keep the momentum going.”

Louis Walker is away for the weekend, but other than that Common should be at full strength.