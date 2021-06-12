Tackleway are champions of two football seasons at once

JC Tackleway's under-14s

JC Tackleway’s under-14 and under-15 teams have been crowned Rother League champions.

All players showed great maturity in handling the multiple lockdowns and league cancellations to finally come out on top after a difficult 21 months covering seasons 2019-20 and 20-21.

Louis Tobin, under-14s manager, and Ian Fuller, under-15s manager, guided the teams to finish unbeaten.

If you have an interest in coaching at youth level, want to volunteer, or have a child who would like to join a youth team please contact the club secretary Tony Coker on 07799 226116.