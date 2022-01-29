Tanner to Tottenham? Lewes react to reports £100,000 deal is done

Ollie Tanner - centre - is congratulated after firing in a free-kick in Lewes' win over Merstham earlier this month / Picture: James Boyes

Some national reports in the past 24 hours have said Tottenham have agreed a £100kl with the Isthmian premier high flyers for Tanner, who has been one of the standout performers of their promotion charge since signing for them in the summer.

The 19-year-old is said to have been training with Spurs’ development squad for the past fortnight, but it is believed he has yet to agree terms.

Lewes FC have not commented on the reports but have indicated they have not received 'any bids near that level for any player'.

Ollie Tanner fires home a Lewes free-kick / Picture: James Boyes

TalkSport have reported that a deal for Tanner to sign for Spurs might have been complicated after Tanner picked up an injury in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Cray Wanderers.

Brighton have also been linked with Tanner and reportedly wanted to sign him but loan him back to Lewes for the rest of this season.

Last week we reported that Tanner had been watched by seven Premier League clubs' scouts among 14 in total at a recent Rooks home game.

Lewes play at Hornchurch today.