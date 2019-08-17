Ten-man Little Common fall to landlords Eastbourne United

Ten-men Little Common slipped to a 4-1 defeat at landlords Eastbourne United on Friday evening.

On a wet, drizzly evening Common were forced into two changes from the team that had triumphed at Corinthians a week earlier with Ryan Alexander and Sam Ellis replacing the injured duo of Lewis Parsons and James Maynard.

The Commoners started brightly and looked the most likely to open the scoring in the early stages with Jamie Crone dragging an effort wide following a Lewis Hole flick on and a deflected Sam Ellis shot just being gathered at the near post by the home keeper.

However, it was the hosts who opened the scoring when Common conceded their fourth penalty for handball in four games, with Sam Cruttwell being penalised as the ball struck his arm following a corner.

Common’s evening soon became a lot more challenging when they were reduced to ten men following Ryan Alexander’s rash challenge by the corner flag. United doubled their lead moments later when a ball into the box fell to Sam Schaff, who appeared to be in an offside position, to side foot home.

The Common defenders remonstrated with the referee but he was not aided by his assistant who was not up with play and therefore failed to raise his flag. The Commoners once again started brightly in the second period and Sam Cruttwell could had reduced the arrears when he seized a sloppy back pass but his effort cleared the crossbar.

Hole saw an effort drift wide before Ellis found the net in the 60th minute following a driving run into the penalty area before unleash an effort beyond the unsighted home stopper.

A bizarre back pass almost saw Common equalise but the ball fell the wrong side of the post much to the home keepers relief. Despite being a man down, Common continued to dominate play without creating too many openings and the match was finally put beyond doubt ten minutes from time when the hosts bundled the ball home from a corner.

A fourth was added minutes later to give a slightly flattering final score line and the Commoners were left to reflect what might have been.

Squad: M.Cruttell, Feakins (Harley), Weeks, Ward, Alexander, Paul, Eldridge, S.Cruttwell, Hole, Crone (Brister), Ellis.