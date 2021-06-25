The many ways fans are getting behind Hastings United

Hastings fans at Tilekiln

At the supporters’ club’s annual meeting, members discussed all asepcts of their support for the club ahead of what promises to be an exciting season at The Pilot Field.

Suggestions included initiatives to get more young fans going to matches.

Last season, HUISC made funds available for equipment for the new women’s team.

Fans at the Pilot Field at the start of the walk

Nest time HUISC will support the pre-academy section of the club.

This will involve assistance with post-match pitch repair, help with the clear-out and decoration of a dedicated storage area and funds for equipment.

HUISC will sponsor a player from the men’s and women’s team, Kenny Pogue and Rebecca Relf .

After the meeting, fans took part in a Q&A with CEO Billy Wood

Meanwhile, Hastings United fans were blessed with fabulous weather for the family fun walk to Tilekiln from The Pilot Field.

It was arranged to raise awareness of the proposed new stadium and community sports complex on the Tilekiln site.

Fans said they wanted to lend their support to the project as the upcoming council decision deadline is imminent.

Lots of wellwishers honked their car horns and shouted encouragement as they drove by what supporters hope will become their new Theatre of Dreams