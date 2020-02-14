The state of play with each Brighton and Hove Albion player with 12 Premier League matches remaining
With Albion players enjoying fun and games on their winter break, we assess them ahead of the crucial Premier League run-in.
Friday 14 February 2020 15:50
gives his verdict on the first team squad. Jacob Panons
1. Maty Ryan
The shot-stopper has been crucial for Albion and has adapted well to Potters playing out from the back. The could be the difference between Premier League and Championship football next season.
2. Lewis Dunk
Standout performer and the captain is hoping to keep up his form to not only keep the Seagulls in the Premier League but to regain his spot for England
3. Dan Burn
The versatile defender has been a surprise package, impressing on the left side of defence. Burn has just come back from a shoulder injury and will look to replicate his form from the first half of the season
4. Shane Duffy
The Irishman has had to adjust to not being guaranteed a spot in the starting line up. Will compete with Adam Webster to play alongside Dunk for the run-in. Part of 'balloon gate' in Spain.
