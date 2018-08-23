There will be ups and downs, says Common boss

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said there will be ups and downs this season following a testing week for the football club.

After winning their opening two Southern Combination League Premier Division matches without conceding, Common lost 1-0 at East Preston on Saturday and 3-0 away to Newhaven on Tuesday night.

Eldridge said: “We know it’s going to be a challenge this season. There’s going to be ups, there’s going to be downs. We’re going to have to take on board different things from week to week.

“It’s just (a case of) making sure we adapt to different scenarios and situations, and the sooner we do that we will find a way of grinding out results as opposed to losing.

“I think the problem in the last two games is we’ve gone behind so we’re having to chase the game and it becomes a totally different picture because there’s then more space available to the opposition etc. We’ve got to find a way to be in the game for longer and if we get ourselves in front, we’re a different proposition.

“Maybe we will have to set ourselves up a little bit differently at times. The boys are on board and want to learn and progress. It (losing) hurts them. We want to make it right and the attitude in the group is excellent.”

Without a game this coming Saturday, Common will be eager to return to winning ways when they entertain Lingfield on Monday. Kick-off at The Oval is 11am.

“We have to try and take advantage of them coming down to us on Monday morning and playing twice in three days,” added Eldridge.

“The most important thing is we get a positive result on Monday. We’ve had two back-to-back defeats in the league and we can’t afford to make it three.”

