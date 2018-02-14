Tickets selling fast for Spurs Legends match

Tickets have been selling fast for the charity football match between the Hastings United Vets and the Tottenham Hotspur Legends.

The match will take place at The Pilot Field on Sunday April 22 (kick-off 2pm) and is in aid of the Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal.

VIP tickets - which entitle the holder to meet and greet and have photographs with the players, autograph opportunities and a chance to bid on the auction of signed Tottenham memorabilia - sold out in four hours.

On top of that, more than 1,000 standard tickets - which cost £5, with under-5s going free - have now been sold.

Tickets are still available from Hastings United Sports & Social Club, the Hastings Tourist Information Centre and Springfield Dental Care in Springfield Road, St Leonards. Tickets will be limited to 2,500 and won’t be available on the gate.

An impressive 19-man Hastings squad has been announced for the match, which includes Gillingham manager Steve Lovell - a former Hastings player and manager.

Other names in a Hastings squad to be managed by Terry White include Maidstone United goalkeeper Lee Worgan, plus a number of fans’ favourites such as Sean Ray, Stafford Browne, Danny Simmonds, Tony Burt, Stuart Myall and Ade Olorunda.

Hastings squad: Lee Worgan, Tommy Osbourne, Duncan McArthur, Adam Flanagan, Richard Callaway, Sean Ray, Terry White, Paul Ruddy, Stafford Browne, Peter Heritage, Danny Simmonds, Tony Burt, Stuart Myall, Lee Carey, Nigel Kane, Steve Lovell, Ernie Batten, Ade Olorunda, Simon Beard.

The Hastings kit will be sponsored by Godfrey Martin Ltd. Hastings Direct has made a sponsorship contribution and many other local businesses are advertising in the matchday programme.

