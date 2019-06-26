Tickets still available to see ex-Liverpool ace in Hastings

Tickets are still available to see a former Liverpool football star in Hastings this summer.

Hosted by TCL Management and in conjunction with MDA Promotions, An Evening With Liverpool Legend Dean Saunders will take place at East Sussex College Hastings on Friday July 12, starting at 7pm.

Saunders will appear with special guest Jed Stone, a top level comedian.

Platinum tickets (including a photo) are priced at £30 and gold tickets at £20. All tickets include a dirty burger and chips, with waitress table service, and an auction afterwards.

To book or for more information, call 07429 579601 or 01424 235235 or visit www.tclmanagement.com. Tickets are also available at Nubrix in Queens Road.

As well as Liverpool, Saunders starred for Swansea City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Oxford United, Derby County, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Benfica and Bradford City during a 20-year playing career.

The Swansea-born forward also won 75 senior caps for Wales, scoring 22 goals.

Saunders, 54, has since managed Wrexham, Doncaster Rovers, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crawley Town and Chesterfield.