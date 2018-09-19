Top flight trio boast maximum points

Three teams still have maximum points in the East Sussex Football League Premier Division after the third weekend of the season.

Battle Baptists have hit the front on goal difference after a Jamie Lindsay hat-trick helped fire them to a 6-0 win at home to Northiam 75.

Rye Town and Robertsbridge United tussle for possession at Gibbons Field.

Dean Boyd bagged a brace and Josh Pickering got the other for a Battle team which had won its previous two matches by a single goal margin, coming from behind in both.

Hawkhurst United also have nine points out of nine following a 3-2 success at home to Sedlescombe Rangers.

A Casey Ham double and one from Leon Fisher won it for the Hawks, while Philip Hatch and Matthew Shaw struck for a Sedlescombe outfit which has narrowly lost to the early season top two either side of a 9-1 victory.

Bexhill Town made it two wins out of two with a 3-1 victory at home to a Sidley United side which has surprisingly lost two of its first three.

Rye Town's Joe Fraser and Robertsbridge United's Curtis Coombes compete for the ball.

Strikes by Doni Dovla and Kevin Barden put Town 2-0 up at the break and although Josh Elliott-Noye pulled one back for Sidley, Jay Edwards sealed Town’s victory late on.

Last season’s Division One champions Bexhill AAC picked up their first points in the top flight with a 4-1 victory away to bottom-of-the-table St Leonards Social.

An Andy Atkin hat-trick and one from Jake Stiles, who was later sent-off, got AAC’s campaign up and running.

Rye Town and Robertsbridge United are both still searching for their first win after drawing 0-0 with each other.

Rye Town midfielder Sammy Foulkes comes away with the ball.

In a match played at Hollington United FC with Rye’s pitch at The Salts, Robertsbridge would’ve been the happier of the two teams as Rye missed two added time penalties.

Punnetts Town are two points clear at the top of Division One after making it three wins out of three with a 6-2 triumph away to Herstmonceux.

A Patrick Johnson hat-trick, Ollie Winter’s double and one from Tim Johnson took the Punnetts goal tally to 18 already. James Jarvis and Liam Nulty replied for Herstmonceux.

The JC Tackleway have seven points from a possible nine in second place after Kale Williams’ treble gave them a 3-1 win away to an Icklesham Casuals side which had won its one previous game.

Wadhurst United have two wins out of two following a 5-1 success away to Mountfield United. Oliver Vidler (2), John Penny, Matt Harman and Ryan Bateman were on target for third-placed Wadhurst.

Bexhill United II gained their first points at the second attempt with a 4-1 win at home to Crowhurst, whose scorer was Michael White.

Three teams are level on seven points at the summit of Division Two.

Battle Baptists II remain at the head of affairs on goal difference after Adam How’s strike gave them a 1-0 victory away to previously unbeaten Catsfield.

Rock-a-Nore are second following their 5-0 triumph away to bottom-of-the-table Robertsbridge United II.

The leading trio is completed by Peche Hill Select, who won 2-0 at home to Little Common II via the finishing of Kieran Martin and Rikki White.

St Leonards Social II are just a point behind in fourth following a 3-1 victory away to The JC Tackleway II, for whom David Burch found the net.

Wittersham chalked up their first win of the campaign with a 3-2 triumph away to previously undefeated Sedlescombe Rangers II. Strikes by Sam Garner (2) and Greg Stoodley gave Wittersham the points.

Bexhill Rovers and Bexhill Broncos continue to set a blistering pace in Division Three after both teams made it three high scoring wins out of three.

Rovers still lead the way on goal difference after an 8-1 win away to Bexhill AAC II took their goals scored tally to a remarkable 26 - comfortably the highest of anyone in all six divisions.

Rob Nunes netted a hat-trick, Luke Alais struck twice, and there was one each for Tom Mills, Brad Freeman and Iain Stuart Powell as free-scoring Rovers continued their red hot start. Charlie Morgan claimed AAC’s consolation.

The Broncos were also among the goals with a 5-1 win at home to Sandhurst.

Matthew Stephens - the division’s leading scorer - struck twice to take his tally to eight in three games, while Ayrton Ellis, Jack Brockhurst and George Smith completed the Broncos’ haul. James Found nabbed Sandhurst’s consolation.

South Coast Athletico climbed to third after recording their second win out of three with a 7-0 triumph away to Orington. Connor Easton (2), Dom McGurk, Luke Darvill, Ryan Penney and Mike Hawley were on the scoresheet.

The division’s other two matches both ended in 3-3 draws.

Hawkhurst United II remain unbeaten in fourth after sharing six goals away to a Magham Down side which gained its first point. A Matthew Sedgwick hat-trick opened Magham Down’s account for the season, while Louis Hazell (2) and Callum Hickey struck for the Hawks.

Bottom side Pebsham Sibex notched their first point after two Jonny Sloat goals and one from Lee Smart earned them a share of the spoils at home to Victoria Baptists.

Cranbrook Town are three points clear at the top of Division Four after making it three wins out of three with a 3-2 victory away to Parkfield.

Strikes by Wayne Beaney, Matthew Cooper and Bradley Hunt maintained the early leaders’ 100 percent record. Oliver Truman and Charlie Chambers were on the scoresheet for a Parkfield team which had won its previous two matches.

Last season’s Division Five champions Hampden Park moved above Parkfield into second place following a 6-2 triumph away to 2017/18 Division Five runners-up Sedlescombe Rangers III.

Jake Barker scored a hat-trick to go top of the division’s scoring charts with seven, and there was one each for William Coles, Tyler Barker and Carl Barnes. Gary Underhill netted both of Sedlescombe’s goals.

Tyler Smith plundered a four-goal salvo as West Hill United went fourth on the back of a 5-2 triumph at home to bottom team Icklesham Casuals II. Harry Hale got West Hill’s other goal.

Northiam 75 II and Sovereign Saints II are the other two of five teams on six points after Northiam won 4-1 at home to Saints.

Two Joe Millar goals, and one apiece from Brendon Doughty and Adam Page gave Northiam their second win of the new term and inflicted a first loss on their opponents.

Ticehurst claimed their first points of the season and left Battle Baptists III still searching for theirs after winning 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller between the two teams.

A Jack Savage hat-trick, and one each for Joshua Jevon and Darren Nicol gave Ticehurst the edge over a Battle side whose scorers were Adam Robinson (2), Ben Kempner and Joshua Sayer.

Little Common III went top of Division Five after recording the biggest victory of the weekend - a 10-1 win away to Hampden Park II.

Connor Jackson scored four to become the leading scorer across the six divisions with nine goals already this season.

Stuart Collier struck a hat-trick, Attilio Field bagged a double and Jack Ferguson completed the scoring for a Common side which is a point clear at the top of the table with seven points out of nine, although second-placed AFC Hollington have a game in hand.

Hooe celebrated their first victory with a 2-1 win at home to a Burwash outfit which had won its opening two fixtures. Aiden Pierce’s brace won it for Hooe, despite Nick Kavanagh’s goal for third-placed Burwash.

Another new team, Welcroft Park Rangers, also notched up their first win - and in some style too with a 7-0 success at home to Herstmonceux II. Jamie Bundy netted four of the goals, and the others were shared between Lee Taylor, Darren Weller and Glen Goodey.

This coming Saturday’s programme will include the first three cup matches of the campaign and there’s a Division Two fixture on Friday night between Little Common II and St Leonards Social II.