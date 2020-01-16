Tottenham Hotspur boss - 'We always go out to win, it’s in our club philosophy'

Anything less than three points is just not an option at Tottenham Hotspur – that’s according to women’s head coach Juan Amoros.

It’s a bold statement from a club who are just twelve games into their first-ever season in the professional Barclays FA Women’s Super League, and while Amoros’ side are still a way off their lofty ambitions, their fifth-placed position is quite the statement of intent.

They may have only won five of their fixtures so far but if dropping points is not in their nature Spurs certainly showed it on Sunday, Rianna Dean scoring a stoppage-time winner to cancel out Kenza Dali’s 90th minute equaliser in their 2-1 win over West Ham United at the Hive.

And while he would have preferred a bigger scoreline, the determination of Dean in finding the winner is exactly what Amoros wants to see across the board.

“We always go out to win, it’s in our club philosophy,” said Amoros, who oversees the first team alongside Karen Hills. “We are Tottenham Hotspur. We know we need to go and win games.

“We always say the same thing to the players. We want them to treat every game like a final and try to win it. Whatever happens in every game, we always analyse it in order to get better.

“We all love this game because of the passion that it brings with it. The girls are in a very good frame of mind when they come into work every day and I think that shows.”

Tottenham, who were promoted to the WSL after finishing second in the Championship last year, were boosted at the turn of the New Year by the loan signing of Emma Mitchell from Arsenal.

The Scottish international showed her worth almost instantly, scoring the opener against the Hammers on her first start since making the move across North London and Amoros believes her quality will be vital in Spurs’ push towards the top.

“She’s a great character to have around,” he said. "She is bringing so much experience and quality at the back.

“We have values here, so whenever anybody comes into the club we want to make them feel at home here from the beginning.

“We want her to enjoy her football and I think she’s showing she is already with a goal on her first start.”

Spurs’ next game is at Manchester United on Sunday January 19.

To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com