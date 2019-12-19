Tottenham Hotspur star has already enjoyed their fair share of footballing success

From playing in goal for England at the Euro Beach Soccer Cup to scoring in front of more than 24,000 fans in the Women’s Super League, Tottenham’s Lucy Quinn has already enjoyed her fair share of footballing success.

Few Spurs players can tell a story quite as unique as Quinn yet looking at the striker’s CV you’d never believe she was still only 26 years old.

She joined Tottenham in the summer after the North London side earned promotion to the top-flight for the first side, but Quinn is no stranger to the upper echelons of women’s football.

She battled to help Yeovil gain promotion to the Women’s Super League in 2017 before spending two years at Birmingham and she is confident these experiences have taught her enough to guide Spurs to success.

“I think coming to Tottenham is really pushing my game forward,” she said.

“I needed that challenge, I needed to step up myself and have people look up to me and have people learn from me.

“For any squad, especially a squad that’s new to a full-time environment, you need to have that balance between youth and experience in the team.

“You need the young players, their energy and their tenacity, but you also need to have the experience – people who have been there, done that, won titles.

“You need to have a good mixture of them all and quite scarily I do see myself as a slightly older player now but I think that was good for me.”

Tottenham currently sit seventh in the Women's Super League on 13 points, having won four of their ten fixtures so far this season - the most notable likely being the 2-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.

Spurs' first season in the top-flight has been somewhat testing, the North-London side having lost heavily to Manchester United, Everton and most recently Reading, but Quinn believes they are on the right track.

“We’re obviously a new group of people but it’s been a good season so far.

“There is a common goal here: we all want to do well and we all want to play good football.

“Football is full of ups and downs but for the first season in a full-time environment, I think all the girls are doing really well and everyone’s really enjoying it.”