Tottenham Hotspur under-23s will visit Hastings United on Tuesday evening for Sam Adams' testimonial game. Picture by Scott White

Spurs will send their young guns to The Pilot Field (7.45pm kick off) to honour a man who has made 569 appearances for the U’s, a joint-club record.

Wood was looking forward to seeing supporters and players alike come together to show their appreciation and gratitude to a player who ‘embodies’ Hastings United.

The U’s CEO said: “I think it will be a great occasion for the club. But most importantly it will be a great occasion for the man.

“Sammy Adams epitomises everything that this football club is about, his attitude, the way he conducts himself. Sam is a living legend I’d say.

“He embodies Hastings United Football Club. That’s why he is the joint-record all-time appearance holder for the club.

“So with that in mind, I think looking at Tuesday, I am excited. We’re going to have a big crowd down here. A thousand tickets have been nearly sold already.

“It’s a proper testimonial. We will make sure that the proceeds are donated to the player. It’s a bit different to a “Premier League testimonial but it’ll be done properly and we appreciate everything Sam has done for the club.”

Adams has spent the majority of his career at The Pilot Field, something that Wood said had become a rarity in the non-league scene.

Adams played for the Hastings youth team and also spent time with Rye & Iden United before signing for the U’s in 2005.

He was part of the squad that sealed promotion in 2007, and, although he has had spells at Rye United and Hythe Town, he has been a United mainstay

Wood added: “In non-league, it is very easy to jump around football clubs and many players do it.

“They stay at a club for six months and then they move on. You can see it sometimes when you hear about players and how many clubs they’ve had.

“It’s seemed to become the norm, which I don’t really like. We’re trying to create a culture of players staying and wanting to grow at this football club, and Sammy just epitomises that.”