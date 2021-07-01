Tottenham Hotspur young guns to visit Hastings to honour Super Sam

Sam Adams will see Spurs u23s visit for his testimonial / Picture: Scott White

Spurs will send their under-23 side to The Pilot Field for the game on Tuesday, July 27. Tickets have already gone on sale and are shifting quickly.

The news comes as United gear up to get their pre-season friendly programme started with a trip to AFC Uckfield next Wednesday.

Adams played for the Hastings youth team and also spent time with Rye and Iden United FC before signing at The Pilot Field in 2005.

He was part of the squad that sealed promotion in 2007, and, although he has had spells at Rye United and Hythe Town, he has been a mainstay of the United first XI ever since.

Adams has made 569 appearances for the club and would have passed 600 by now but for two unfinished seasons.

He was one of the first players to commit to Chris Agutter’s squad for the 2021-22 season.

Agutter told the Observer when plans for his testimonial were first revealed that he would love to bring a Spurs team to town for the occasion.