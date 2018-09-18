Two crushing wins put Hastings top

Hastings United Football Club’s development squad banged in 13 goals in five days to go top of Bostik League Development South.

The under-23s won 7-1 away to Horsham on Thursday night before triumphing 6-1 at home to Ramsgate last night (Monday).

Ansu Janneh netted a hat-trick against Horsham, while Antonio Walker and Luca Page struck twice each.

Hastings then fell behind against Ramsgate before strikes by Cam Harding (2), Kelvin Ogboe, Ollie Weeks, Panasche and Sonny Dullaway sealed another convincing victory.

Hastings will travel to second-placed Lewes, who like themselves have nine points from a possible 12, next Monday night.

The first team, meanwhile, will travel to East Grinstead Town for a Velocity Trophy (league cup) first round tie tonight, kick-off 7.45pm.

