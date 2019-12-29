Two red cards as Little Common come from behind to draw with Langney Wanderers

Little Common came from a goal behind to clinch a late 2-2 draw in a somewhat feisty encounter against Langney Wanderers on Friday evening – a match which saw both sides end the game with ten men.

The Commoners made one change to the team which had overcome Horsham YMCA two week’s earlier with Ryan Paul coming in to replace the unavailable Jordan Harley.

It was a fairly even opening to the match with both sides looking to attack, Lewis Hole saw an effort flash across the goal from a tight angle whilst at the other end Matt Cruttwell dealt comfortably with a weak header.

The opening goal came in the 32nd minute when Sam Cruttwell fired in a free kick from the edge area, beating the home keeper at his near post.

The hosts were then reduced to ten men following a late tackle on Charlie Curran and Common were happy to see out the remainder of the half by keeping possession of the ball. It was Wanderers who began the second half on the front foot and the equaliser duly arrived when Common failed to clear a corner from the right and Gary Ingram fired the ball home through a crowd of players.

The game appeared to be going away from Common when they were also reduced to ten men on the hour, Kian Moynes being harshly dismissed for a tackle on the half way line.

The hosts were soon in front when Ingram was played through on goal and the Langney marksman made no mistake, firing an effort into the far corner of the net.

Common made a number of changes as they went in search of an equaliser and it arrived in fortuitous circumstances eight minutes from time. Lewis Parsons fed the ball to Sam Cruttwell and his driving run into the area and fierce shot appeared to be pushed to safety by the home keeper but the covering defender, under no pressure, thrashed his foot at the ball and it flew into the empty net. Cruttwell was forced into two late saves but the Commoners held on for a well earned point.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Paul (Tewkesbury), Parsons, Ward, Alexander, S.Cruttwell, Moynes, Curran (Bristow), Hole, Hull (Eldridge), Ellis.