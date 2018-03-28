Updated: Bexhill semi-final postponed

Bexhill United Football Club’s cup semi-final tonight (Wednesday) has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Pirates were due to face Oakwood in a Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One Challenge Cup last four tie at Newhaven FC, but the Trafalgar Ground pitch failed an afternoon inspection following this morning’s rain.

Having had their last three scheduled games postponed, and been without a fixture last weekend, Bexhill still haven’t played since their splendid 3-1 win away to Langney Wanderers on Saturday March 3.

By the time they return to action this coming weekend, Bexhill will have gone four weeks without playing - and they will then play twice in three days.

Bexhill will contest their final two home league games of the season over the Easter weekend, against Selsey on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) and neighbours Little Common on Monday (kick-off 11am).

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)