Updated: Common semi-final postponed

Little Common Football Club’s cup semi-final tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Common were due to take on Langney Wanderers in the last four of the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One Challenge Cup at Eastbourne Town FC.

But the playing surface at The Saffons has failed an inspection following all the rain of the last few days.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

A terrific contest was on the cards as the two teams fill the top two positions in the league table and are the two highest scorers in the entire Southern Combination League.

Table-topping Common are 10 points clear of second-placed Langney having played an extra game.

The Commoners have won 24 and drawn one of their 28 league fixtures so far, scoring 93 goals and conceding 26 (the division’s fewest) for a remarkable league-best goal difference of +67.

Langney, who have bolstered their squad with the signing of Tyler Capon from Eastbourne Town, have won 20 of their 27 league games so far, scoring a massive 97 goals.

Common have won the two previous meetings between the clubs this season, one in the league and the other in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup.

Whoever comes out on top between Common and Langney will face Bexhill United or Oakwood in the final.

