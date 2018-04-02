Video: We need to be more ruthless, says Hastings boss

Hastings United Football Club manager Chris Agutter says his team needs to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

Agutter was frustrated by the goal his team conceded and a lack of end product during the 1-1 draw at home to Phoenix Sports in Bostik League Division One South on Easter Saturday.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I think we’re missing a cutting edge. I think we need to be far more ruthless in both boxes, definitely.

“With the goal we conceded, we need to be far more ruthless in our box. The defending was a disgrace - people standing there trying to wave offside, lazy defending, which we spoke about at half time.

“Then to have got back in the game was great. We didn’t come away from how we want to play, stayed very patient, stuck to the gameplan and got our just rewards in that respect.

“After we equalised we got in so many good positions and squandered so many good opportunities. It explains why we are where we are, it’s not news to me.”

Hastings United defender Ollie Rowe wins a header during the 1-1 draw at home to Phoenix Sports on Easter Saturday. Picture courtesy Scott White

Hastings trailed to a Jeff Duah-Kessie goal at half time, but Sam Adams’ second half penalty earned Hastings their 12th league draw of the season.

“It’s another game where we’ve got into some great positions and unfortunately haven’t delivered - the final ball today was very poor,” continued Agutter.

“Going a goal down through a lump down the pitch, not dealing with it properly, such basic defending, but unfortunately the last two weeks we’ve come unstuck with that.

“To get back into the game was great, but we didn’t make the ‘keeper work enough today, which says an awful lot about the final ball. Disappointing, very disappointing.

Phoenix Sports goalkeeper Steve Phillips is beaten by a Sam Adams penalty for Hastings United's equalising goal. Picture courtesy Scott White

“We felt they were vulnerable to the diag (diagonal ball) today and the diag worked a treat. But when we got down the sides, we didn’t deliver.

“As I said to the players, it must be a nightmare for a centre-forward and midfield runners getting into the box because you never know when it (the ball) is going to come in the box.

“All the best wide players I’ve played with, you know when it’s coming in there. And if it’s not coming in there, it’s because they’ve cut inside and got a shot on goal.”

Weather permitting, Hastings are due to visit East Grinstead Town today (Easter Monday). Kick-off is 3pm.

Bostik League Division One South top half (played-points): 1 Lewes 41-89, 2 Carshalton Athletic 39-84, 3 Greenwich Borough 40-82, 4 Cray Wanderers 41-81, 5 Corinthian-Casuals 40-81, 6 Walton Casuals 40-76, 7 Hythe Town 40-70, 8 Whyteleafe 40-63, 9 Phoenix Sports 41-62, 10 HASTINGS UNITED 40-60, 11 Herne Bay 38-57, 12 Thamesmead Town 39-55.

